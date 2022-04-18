Impairment is suspected on the part of a Denham Springs motorist who authorities say drove on the wrong side of a major highway and slammed head-first into another car, killing the driver inside.
Louisiana State Police spokesperson William Huggins said troopers began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 16 near Calmes Road in St. Helena Parish just after 6 a.m. Saturday.
The crash claimed the life of 45-year-old Grace Chandler of Amite City. Chandler has since been identified as a dispatcher for the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.
According to Huggins, 28-year-old Nicholas Carter, of Denham Springs, was traveling westbound on LA Hwy 16 in a 2018 Jeep Compass as Chandler traveled eastbound on LA Hwy 16 in a 2017 Hyundai Elantra.
Preliminary findings revealed the Jeep crossed the centerline into the opposing lane before striking the Hyundai head-on, Huggins said.
Despite being properly restrained, Chandler sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene. Impairment is not expected on the part of Chandler, but a routine toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis.
Carter was also properly restrained at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries before being transported to a local hospital. Impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash on the part of Carter, Huggins said, and a toxicology sample was obtained from Carter and will be submitted for analysis.
“This crash remains under investigation, and charges are pending,” Huggins said.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office released a statement after news of Chandler’s death, calling her “a great friend and devoted servant.”
“Gracie was a beautiful soul who, to many coworkers, became like a second mom. We share the pain of her loss as many of our communications deputies have worked alongside her. Our hearts go out to the Rohner and Chandler families, the Tangipahoa Parish 911 staff, and all who knew Gracie,” the post said.
A GoFundMe has been created for the family of Chandler, and all donations will go to the family “in their time of need,” according to organizers.
“Gracie was a devoted wife, a loving mother of 4 girls and a grandmother to 2, tragically killed in a car accident on April 16th, 2022,” the GoFundMe states. “Any help is appreciated for this wonderful family.”
