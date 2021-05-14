Louisiana State Police are investigating an accident that occurred late Thursday night when a deputy’s vehicle struck a pedestrian who ran across a major highway.
According to an LSP spokesperson, a Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy was traveling on LA Highway 16 in Denham Springs, near the Cane Market Road intersection, around 10 p.m. Thursday.
Around the same time, a woman ran into the street and was struck by the deputy’s vehicle.
The pedestrian, who was not identified, sustained “moderate injuries” and was taken to a local hospital, according to State Police. The deputy, who also was not identified, was also taken to a hospital but reported no injuries.
The accident is still under investigation.
