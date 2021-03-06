State Police report that a crash occurred shortly before 4:30 pm on March 5, 2021, on LA Hwy 1024 (Cane Market Road) west of LA Hwy 447 (Walker Road North) in Livingston Parish.
The crash claimed the life of 48-year-old Richard Foster of Denham Springs.
The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Foster was traveling westbound on LA Hwy 1024 in a 1994 Ford Explorer. At the same time, a 2020 Kenworth tractor trailer was traveling eastbound on LA Hwy 1024. For reasons still under investigation, Foster crossed the centerline into the opposing lane, which resulted in the Ford striking the Kenworth head-on.
Foster was properly restrained at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the Kenworth was also properly restrained and sustained minor injuries.
As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.
