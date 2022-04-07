Louisiana State Police are investigating serious injury multi-vehicle crash on Interstate-12 eastbound near the Livingston-Tangipahoa parish line.
The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. Thursday and involved a commercial motor vehicle, State Police said.
I-12 east remains closed at Mile Marker 31 (before Albany), and congestion has reached 12 miles in length, according to the Department of Transportation and Development. Motorists are being diverted onto LA 441 (Holden).
