Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Child Endangerment Alert on behalf of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office in its search for two missing juvenile males.
Authorities are requesting assistance in locating 8-year-old Kaesyn Heck, and 4-year-old Jax Matthews.
Kaesyn is described as a white male, measuring at 5 feet tall and 60 pounds. Jax is also described as a white male, measuring at 3.5 feet tall and 45 pounds. Both Kaesyn and Jax are blonde headed and have “crew cut” style haircuts, State Police said.
Both children were last seen from their father’s home at 41598 River Road in Ponchatoula. Jax was last seen wearing a camouflaged jacket and black rubber boots, while Kaesyn was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue long-sleeve shirt, jeans, and black rubber boots.
Authorities believe the children may be riding in a 2013 Hyundai Elantra, burgundy or red in color with a busted sunroof. The direction of travel is unknown.
No additional information is available at this time.
Any information please contact the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 345-6150 and Sgt. Lindell Bridges at (985) 551-0653.
