A 43-year-old man has died after driving his motorcycle off the road and crashing into a culvert, according to Louisiana State Police.
The crash occurred on LA Hwy. 16 south of LA Hwy. 1033 around 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26. It claimed the life of Kenneth Forest, of Pride.
According to LSP spokesman Taylor Scrantz, the crash occurred as Forest was traveling northbound on Hwy. 16 on a 2020 Suzuki GSX1300. For reasons still unknown, the Suzuki exited the roadway to the right and struck a culvert.
Despite wearing a DOT-approved helmet, Forest sustained “serious injuries” from the crash and was transported to a local hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries, Scrantz said.
As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Forest for analysis.
