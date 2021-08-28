A 50-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a Livingston Parish crash Saturday afternoon, according to Louisiana State Police.
The crash occurred around 4 p.m. on US Highway 190 west of LA Highway 63 in the Town of Livingston, State Police said. It claimed the life of James Weatherford, of Livingston.
Authorities learned that the crash occurred as 21-year-old Cierra Bennett of Albany was traveling westbound on US Highway 190 in a 2015 Nissan Sentra. At the same time, Weatherford was traveling westbound on US Highway 190 on a 2001 Harley Davidson, in front of Bennett.
For reasons still under investigation, as Weatherford slowed to conduct a turn, Bennett failed to stop and struck the rear of the Harley Davidson.
Despite the fact he was wearing a DOT approved helmet, Weatherford sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.
Bennett was properly restrained and sustained minor injuries.
As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.
