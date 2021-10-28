Authorities are reporting there were no injuries after a small single-engine aircraft made an emergency landing on Interstate-12 westbound near Pumpkin Center, though part of the interstate remains closed.
According to Louisiana State Police, the left lane of I-12 westbound is currently closed as crews work to clear the scene. Motorists are urged to use 511la.org for updated traffic conditions and detour routes.
The accident occurred Thursday afternoon at milepost 36 near in Tangipahoa Parish, where a plane impacted the driver’s side of a Ford pick-up truck while attempting an emergency landing.
There were no injuries as a result of this crash. According to graphics from the Department of Transportation and Development, traffic is backed up on the interstate in both directions.
"Please avoid the area and expect traffic delays," State Police said.
Authorities haven't yet said what led to the plane's emergency landing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.