A Ponchatoula man was killed early Thursday morning after being struck by a Freightliner tractor trailer while walking on Interstate-12 in Livingston Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.
Benjamin Martel, 44, was walking in the left westbound lane of I-12, just east of Highway 63, around 3 a.m. at the same time a 2021 Freightliner tractor trailer was traveling west on I-12, LSP spokesperson Taylor Scrantz said in a statement.
“While Martel [was] walking in the roadway, he was struck by the Freightliner,” Scrantz said.
Martel sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene, Scrantz said. The driver of the Freightliner was properly restrained and was not injured.
As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both Martel and the driver of the Freightliner for analysis.
In his statement, Scrantz urged pedestrians “to maintain a heightened level of awareness while walking near the road.” He said tips wearing reflective materials, avoiding distractions, and walking a safe distance from travel lanes while facing oncoming traffic “could help prevent many pedestrian related crashes.”
“Troopers would also like to take this opportunity to remind motorists that making good choices, such as never driving while impaired and ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, can often be key to preventing and surviving serious crashes,” Scrantz said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.