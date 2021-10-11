A 45-year-old pedestrian was killed in a crash on Interstate-12 Sunday evening, according to Louisiana State Police.
Kimberly Stanton, of Holden, was found dead after attempting to cross the eastbound lanes of I-12 near milepost 27, LSP spokesperson Taylor Scrantz said in a statement.
According to Scrantz, a 2018 Hyundai Sonata was traveling eastbound on I-12 as Stanton tried to cross the roadway.
“As Stanton attempted to cross the roadway, she was struck by the Hyundai,” Scrantz said.
Stanton sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene, Scrantz said, noting that the driver of the Hyundai was properly restrained and was not injured.
As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from Stanton and the driver of the Hyundai for analysis. The investigation is ongoing.
