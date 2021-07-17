A 21-year-old pedestrian was killed in a wreck early Saturday morning in Walker, according to Louisiana State Police.
In a statement, LSP spokesperson Taylor Scrantz said Allen Winfree, of Denham Springs, was walking in the westbound lane of LA Hwy. 1019 east of LA Hwy. 447 in Walker around 3:30 a.m. At the same time, a 2005 Dodge Ram was traveling westbound on LA Hwy. 1019.
At some point while Winfree was walking in the roadway, he was struck by the Dodge, Scrantz said.
Winfree sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of the Dodge was properly restrained and was not injured.
As part of the ongoing investigation, Scrantz said toxicology samples were obtained from Winfree and the driver of the Dodge for analysis.
