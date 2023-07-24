A pedestrian was killed and another suffered "severe" injuries after both were hit by the same truck in an overnight single-vehicle crash in Livingston Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.
In a statement, LSP spokesperson Christian Reed said the crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. Monday on LA Highway 1024 in Walker.
For unknown reasons, 39-year-old Candace Linder, of Walker, and another pedestrian were walking east in the roadway of LA Highway 1024 when a 2017 Ford F-150 approached traveling the same direction.
Both pedestrians — who were wearing dark-colored clothing at the time of crash — were struck from behind by the Ford, Reed said.
Linder was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced deceased, Reed said. The other pedestrian sustained severe injuries and was transported to an area hospital.
The driver of the Ford was properly restrained and uninjured, Reed said. Although impairment is not suspected for the driver of the Ford, a toxicology sample was obtained.
This was one of two fatal crashes that LSP Troop A, which covers the Baton Rouge area, investigated overnight Monday. The other occurred around 1 a.m. in Gonzales and claimed the life of a 41-year-old St. Amant woman.
