Shortly after 4:00 pm on November 12, 2020, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 1019 west of LA Hwy 16 in Livingston Parish.
The crash claimed the lives of 31-year-old Morgan Watson and 32-year-old Patrick Bourgeois, both of Denham Springs.
The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Watson and her three passengers were traveling northbound on LA Hwy 1019 in a 2007 Pontiac G6. Bourgeois was the front seat passenger of the Pontiac. At the same time, a 1996 Dodge Ram was traveling southbound on LA Hwy 1019. For reasons still under investigation, Watson crossed the centerline into the opposing lane, which resulted in the Pontiac striking the Dodge head-on.
Watson and Bourgeois were unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced deceased on the scene. The two rear seat passengers of the Pontiac were properly restrained and sustained moderate injuries. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The driver of the Dodge was properly restrained and sustained moderate injuries, and he was also transported to a local hospital for treatment.
As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.
A child was mentioned in earlier reports of the crash, but was not discussed by State Police or their report. According to early accounts, an infant was air lifted to a hospital shortly after the accident.
The News is seeking clarification.
