Holden – Shortly after 6:30 pm on Nov. 22, 2019, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on LA Hwy 441 north of LA Hwy 442 in Livingston Parish.
The crash took the life of 47-year-old Jerry Schenk of Holden.
The initial investigation revealed that the crash occurred as Jerry Schenk was attempting to cross the northbound lane of LA Hwy 441 in a wheelchair. At the same time, 34-year-old Perry Schenk of Holden was traveling northbound on LA Hwy 441 in a 1995 Buick LeSabre. As Jerry Schenk was attempting to cross the roadway, he was struck by the Buick.
Jerry Schenk sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Perry Schenk was properly restrained, and was not injured. Impairment is unknown at this time, but toxicology samples were taken from both parties involved and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.
