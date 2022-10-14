A sheriff’s deputy responding to a shooting was driving 85 mph — nearly double the speed limit — without his emergency lights on when he rear-ended another vehicle, a crash that ultimately claimed the life of the other driver.
This week, new details emerged regarding the crash involving Livingston Parish Sheriff’s deputy Cory Winburn, whom a grand jury indicted for careless operation. The citation stems from Winburn’s role in the early-morning wreck that killed Christinia Estave, a 33-year-old mother of four, in July.
Careless operation is defined as failure to “drive in a careful and prudent manner, so as not to endanger the life, limb, or property of any person.” Penalties include 250 hours of community service or a two-year driver's license suspension.
The grand jury convened early Tuesday and presented its determination late in the evening. Though Winburn was ultimately charged with a traffic citation, the grand jury had the option to charge him criminally, according to District Attorney Scott Perrilloux.
In a phone call with The News, Perrilloux said it took the grand jury, which heard multiple cases Tuesday, around two hours to hear evidence regarding the crash and make its decision. Possible charges ranged from negligent homicide to careless operation.
“It was not an intentional crime, so the question becomes whether the conduct rose to the level of criminal negligence, which is defined as a gross deviation from the standard of care that someone would use in [similar] circumstances,” Perrilloux said. “All of this is important language.”
This week, Louisiana State Police provided a copy of the accident report that was compiled for the crash that occurred around 1 a.m. on July 15. In the report, troopers said Winburn, 35, was in a “fully marked” 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe heading to a possible shooting when he crashed into Estave’s 2004 Saturn on LA Hwy. 16 southbound, just south of LA Hwy. 64.
When troopers arrived, they found scrapes in the roadway, shattered glass pieces, and vehicle debris across the street, and they observed no skid marks “prior to the point of impact.” The report said the front of the LPSO unit was “pushed into the rear” of the Saturn, which suffered “very severe damage.”
The Saturn’s back wheel assemblies were pushed to the front of the car; its left back door was open to the front and “mangled”; the trunk was pushed toward the roof of the vehicle, the windshield had “numerous” cracks; and the front passenger door had been “forced open” to remove the driver.
Winburn, who had a “busted lip” and “aching” legs, told troopers he was responding to an active shooting investigation when, unable to hear dispatch, he opened his departmental laptop to find the address. When he looked up, the Saturn was in front of him.
Though he "jammed" on his brakes, Winburn couldn't avoid hitting Estave's car, the report said. Estave, State Police later learned via surveillance footage, had just made a U-turn and was traveling at a “slow unknown speed” when Winburn’s unit struck the rear of her car. The report said Winburn was traveling 40 mph above the 45-mph speed limit.
After impact, the two vehicles traveled another 317 feet over the concrete median before coming to a rest on the northbound side of La Hwy. 16, the report said.
Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt, according to the report. There were no witnesses to the crash.
Estave was transported to a local hospital, where she eventually died from her injuries. A preliminary autopsy said she died from “multiple blunt force trauma.”
After the crash, blood test results showed that both drivers were positive for amphetamine, state police said. Winburn told troopers he was prescribed to Adderall. A blood test performed on Estave also revealed she had a blood alcohol level of 0.16 percent, documents showed.
Few details had been released since the crash as State Police conducted “an in-depth investigation,” which was eventually turned over to the district attorney. Ultimately, there wasn’t enough evidence to charge Winburn criminally, which is why the grand jury stuck with a traffic citation, Perrilloux said.
“I think the grand jury did a good job of considering the evidence for the investigation that was given to them and the law in making their decisions,” he said. “That’s the function of the grand jury in a case like this.”
Prior to the grand jury’s decision, Winburn, who told troopers he’s been with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office for 13 years, had not been identified.
In a statement this week, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said his office “fully cooperated” with Louisiana State Police and added that he has been conducting an internal investigation “to determine what discipline of Deputy Winburn may be appropriate.”
“Consistent with the policy of this office not to comment on pending legal matters, there will be no further comment regarding this accident at this time,” Ard said. “We continue to keep the Estave family in our thoughts and prayers.”
After the crash, a family friend organized an online fundraiser to help with expenses for Estave’s fiancé and children, which can be found by clicking here. In her obituary, Estave was described as a beautiful person “both inside and out” who was “one of the most hardworking people you could ever meet.”
“Not only was she a strong and fearless mother, she was a daughter, sister, aunt, loving fiancé, and a friend to all,” her obituary read.
