Louisiana State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspect of a fatal hit-and-run that took the life of a toddler last month.
Two-year-old Jhavia Porter was laid to rest by family and friends at St. Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church in St. Helena Parish on Friday, June 4. State Police said Porter succumbed to injuries sustained in a hit-and-run crash in Greensburg that injured three others.
According to LSP spokesperson William Huggins, the crash occurred around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26, on LA Hwy. 1045 near LA Hwy. 43.
Troopers learned that the crash occurred after a driver and three children had been involved in a previous crash. After the crash, the driver and children exited their vehicle — a 1997 Saturn SL1 — and walked onto the roadway.
Another vehicle — which has since been described as a light colored van or SUV — was traveling eastbound on LA Hwy. 1045 when it struck all four pedestrians in the roadway. After impact, the vehicle fled the scene and continued traveling eastbound on Hwy. 1045, detectives have said.
Huggins said troopers are still processing the physical evidence left at the scene. Detectives believe that the vehicle will have damage on the front end and is missing or has a damaged driver’s side mirror.
"Be a part of the solution and you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000," Huggins said in a statement.
State Police are urging anyone with any information related to this crash to either contact Louisiana State Police Troop L by phone at (985) 893-6250, or online through an anonymous reporting form.
