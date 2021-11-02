Authorities are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run accident in Tangipahoa Parish that left a pedestrian “seriously injured,” according to Louisiana State Police.
In a statement, LSP spokesperson William Huggins said troopers began investigating a crash on U.S. Highway 51, near LA Highway 40, in Independence around 8 p.m. on Oct. 27. Once on the scene, troopers found a female pedestrian had been seriously injured.
According to Huggins, the crash occurred as the pedestrian was walking on the southbound side of U.S. Highway 51. For reasons still under investigation, the front of a southbound vehicle struck the pedestrian on the roadway.
After striking the pedestrian, the suspect vehicle fled the scene, Huggins said.
Based on evidence, troopers believe the suspect’s vehicle is white and will have damage to the right front headlight. The crash remains under investigation, and anyone with information is urged to contact Louisiana State Police Troop L at (985) 893-6250.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.