A Denham Springs man died in a St. Bernard Parish crash Saturday afternoon, according to Louisiana State Police.
Michael Ard, 34, was killed in a single-vehicle crash when he struck a tree while traveling on LA Hwy. 46 westbound near the intersection of Francke Place.
Speed and lack of seatbelt use are suspected factors, said LSP spokesperson Monroe Dillon.
According to investigators, Ard was traveling westbound on LA 46 near Francke Place in a 2006 Toyota Scion “at a high rate of speed.” For reasons still under investigation, the Scion ran off the road to the right and struck a tree.
Ard suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene, Dillon said.
Although speed and lack of seatbelt use are both suspected factors in the crash, a toxicology test will be performed following an autopsy. The crash remains under investigation and there is no additional information at this time.
