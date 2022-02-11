A Springfield man died in a two-car crash Thursday night after attempting to pass traffic in a no-pass zone, according to Louisiana State Police.
Terry Hoover, 63, died in a crash on LA Highway 444, west of LA Highway 63, in Livingston Parish, LSP spokesperson Taylor Scrantz said in a statement.
According to Scrantz, state troopers began investigating a fatal crash on LA Highway 444 around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. They learned the crash occurred as Hoover was traveling east on LA Highway 444 in a 2013 GMC Sierra while a 2016 Ford F-250 hauling a trailer traveled west on LA Highway 444.
For reasons still under investigation, Hoover entered the westbound lane of LA Highway 444 and attempted to pass several vehicles in a no passing zone, Scrantz said. After entering the westbound lane, the GMC struck the trailer being hauled by the Ford, ran off the roadway to the left, and overturned.
Despite being properly restrained, Hoover sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased on scene, Scrantz said. The driver of the Ford was properly restrained and sustained minor injuries.
As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.