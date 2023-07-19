Three people were ejected from a vehicle — including one who died at the scene — when a car struck a tree in a single-vehicle accident in the Holden area, according to Louisiana State Police.
Authorities identified the late victim as James Ard, a 22-year-old from Holden. The other two occupants are being treated for "severe injuries."
In a statement, LSP spokesperson Christian Reed said a 2013 Volkswagen Beetle was headed north on LA Highway 441 around 8 p.m. Tuesday when the driver failed to negotiate a left hand curve, exited the roadway, and struck a tree.
The impact caused all occupants to be ejected from the vehicle, Reed said.
Ard was not restrained at the time of the crash and died from his injuries at the scene. The two other unrestrained occupants were transported to local hospitals, having sustained severe injuries in the crash.
In the statement from State Police, authorities said they don't know which occupant was the driver.
A toxicology sample was obtained from Ard and will be submitted for chemical analysis as part of the ongoing investigation.
"While not all crashes are survivable, statistics demonstrate that properly worn restraints can significantly reduce your risk of being injured or killed in a crash," Reed said. "Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Properly wearing your seat belt is one of the most effective ways to save your life and reduce injuries in crashes."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.