A 23-year-old man authorities say is responsible for a fatal hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a Denham Springs man has been arrested, according to Louisiana State Police.
Kyle Manno, of Greenwell Springs, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center and faces a charge of vehicular homicide, among other charges, according to online booking records.
In a statement, State Police spokesperson Christian Reed said troopers began investigating a crash on LA Hwy 1019 east of LA Hwy 16 around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 5.
The investigation revealed that a 2014 Ford F-150 was traveling west on LA 1019 as a 2009 Honda Shadow Motorcycle, driven by 26-year-old Kyle Rowland, traveled east on LA 1019.
For reasons still being investigated, the Ford F-150 crossed the centerline and struck the motorcycle.
“The impact caused Rowland and his passenger to be ejected,” Reed said. “Rowland and his passenger suffered serious injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.”
The driver of the Ford F-150, who was initially unknown, continued west on LA 1019 and fled the scene, Reed said. But within a few hours, troopers were able to determine that Manno was the driver of the Ford F-150 at the time of the crash.
Troopers also located the Ford F-150 “hidden in thick foliage on LA 1019,” Reed said.
Manno was arrested and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center for the following charges: hit and run, obstruction of justice, two counts of negligent Injuring, and improper lane usage.
On Aug. 9, four days after the crash, troopers learned that Rowland succumbed to his injuries from the crash and died at a local hospital. Troopers then obtained an arrest warrant for Manno through the 21st Judicial District court, charging him with vehicular homicide, vehicular negligent injuring, unsafe vehicle, and open container.
Manno was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention on Aug. 11 on the new charges, online booking records show.
The crash remains under investigation.
