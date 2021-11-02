A dozen people died in crashes over a deadly Halloween weekend, according to a statement from Louisiana State Police.
All told, there were 10 fatal crashes on Louisiana highways from Friday night through Sunday night, LSP spokesperson Sgt. James Anderson said. These numbers don’t include crashes investigated by local and parish law enforcement officials nor do the numbers speak to the number of people seriously injured in motor vehicle crashes.
Victims who died included a pedestrian, a motorcyclist, and children. Several of the crashes occurred in the parishes of Grant, East Feliciana, East Baton Rouge, Rapides, and Lincoln, though troopers investigated fatal crashes in all patrol regions of the state.
“Most crashes are preventable,” Anderson said in the statement. “Over and over again, we see distracted driving, impaired driving, and reckless driving as contributing factors in many of these crashes.
“Motorists are encouraged to put aside distractions while driving, never drive impaired or get in a vehicle with an impaired driver, and to obey all traffic laws.”
Several who died in crashes were not properly restrained, Anderson said.
“While all crashes are not survivable, wearing a seatbelt is the single best defense in the event of a crash,” Anderson said. “Louisiana state law requires all vehicle occupants to be properly restrained in all seating positions, day or night.”
Anyone observing an impaired or reckless driver is encouraged to call *LSP (*577) to reach the nearest Louisiana State Police troop location or to dial 911 to contact local law enforcement.
