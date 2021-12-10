A 20-year-old driver who wasn’t wearing a seat belt died in a single-vehicle crash in Albany on Thursday, according to Louisiana State Police.
The crash occurred on LA Highway 43, north of LA Highway 442, LSP spokesperson Taylor Scrantz said in a statement.
Logan St. Romain, of Tickfaw, died in the crash.
According to Scrantz, the crash occurred around 5 p.m. Thursday as St. Romain was traveling south on Highway 43 in a 2003 Ford Ranger. At one point, St. Romain tried to pass another southbound and entered the northbound lane. For reasons still under investigation, the Ford ran off the roadway to the left and overturned.
St. Romain, who was unrestrained, was ejected from his vehicle and ultimately pronounced dead on the scene, Scrantz said. A toxicology sample was obtained for analysis.
An investigation is ongoing.
