An 81-year-old Walker man was not wearing his seat belt when he ran a stop sign and was struck by another car in a fatal two-vehicle crash in Walker, according to authorities.
In a statement, Louisiana State Police spokesperson Christian Reed said troopers began investigating a crash on LA Hwy. 1024 (Cane Market Road) east of LA Hwy. 447 (Walker Road North) around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Troopers learned that Freddie Minton was driving a 2011 Toyota Corolla south on Friendship Road at the same time a 2000 Ford Excursion was headed west on LA 1024.
"For reasons still being investigated, Minton failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck by the Ford Excursion," Reed said.
Minton, who was not restrained at the time of the crash, died from his injuries at the scene, Reed said. The driver of the Excursion, who was properly restrained, was transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries. As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from both drivers and will be submitted for analysis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.