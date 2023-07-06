A Denham Springs driver was not wearing a seat belt when his car collided with another in a fatal two-vehicle crash in St. Helena Parish early Thursday morning, according to Louisiana State Police.
In a statement, LSP spokesperson William Huggins said the accident occurred around 4:15 a.m. on LA Highway 16, near Sibley Road. Justin Ruiz, 28, died in the crash, Huggins said.
According to Huggins, Ruiz was driving a 2007 Honda Civic westbound on the eastbound shoulder of LA Highway 16. At the same time, a 2022 Peterbilt 389 was eastbound in the eastbound lane of LA Highway 16.
At some point, the Honda traveled from the shoulder into the eastbound lane and struck the Peterbilt, Huggins said.
Ruiz, who was unrestrained, suffered fatal injuries and died on the scene, according to Huggins. The driver of the Peterbilt, who was properly restrained, sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.
Huggins concluded the statement by urging drivers and passengers to wear seat belts at all times when traveling inside a vehicle.
"While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that properly wearing your seat belt will dramatically reduce your chance of being injured or killed in a crash," Huggins said. "Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Properly wearing your seat belt is one of the most effective ways to save your life and reduce injuries in crashes."
