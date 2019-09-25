Denham Springs– Shortly after 4:30 am on September 25, 2019, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 1025 (Arnold Rd.) west of LA Hwy 447 (Walker Rd. North) in Livingston Parish. The crash claimed the life of 45-year-old Norman Holt of Denham Springs.
The initial investigation revealed that the crash occurred as Holt was driving a 2010 Ford F-150 eastbound on LA Hwy 1025. For reasons still under investigation, the Ford ran off the roadway to the right. The vehicle then traveled into a ditch and overturned.
Holt was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. Impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash on the part of Holt, and a toxicology sample was taken from him for analysis.
