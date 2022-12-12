A Holden man died in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning after his car veered off the roadway and struck a tree, according to Louisiana State Police.
In a statement, LSP spokesperson Christian Reed said troopers began investigating a crash on LA Highway 1036 at John Barber Road in the Holden area around 8:30 a.m. Monday. The crash claimed the life of Randall Crayton, Jr., 34.
Reed said Crayton was driving south on Highway 1036 in a 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche when, for reasons still under investigation, he "failed to negotiate a left hand curve, exited the roadway to the right, and entered the southbound ditch." Crayton then re-entered the roadway, exited it again, and struck a tree.
Crayton was not restrained at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, Reed said. A toxicology sample was obtained from Crayton and will be submitted for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation.
