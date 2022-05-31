A Maurepas man was killed in a single-vehicle crash after driving his car off the roadway and striking a tree, according to Louisiana State Police.
Authorities also said that the victim, 49-year-old Michael Ray Holzheuser, Jr., was not wearing a seatbelt.
In a statement, Sgt. Dustin Dwight said troopers responded to a single vehicle fatal crash on LA 22 east of LA 16 in Livingston Parish around 12 p.m. Monday. Once there, troopers learned that the crash occurred as Holzheuser was driving a 2003 Dodge Ram east on LA 22.
“For reasons still under investigation, the truck traveled off the left side of the roadway,” Dwight said. “After exiting the roadway, the truck traveled across a grassy shoulder and crashed into a tree.”
Holzheuser, was unrestrained at the time of the crash, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene, Dwight said.
As part of the ongoing investigation, a blood sample will be collected for scientific analysis.
Dwight said that speed, impairment, distractions, and lack of seatbelt “continue to represent contributing factors in crashes investigated by the Louisiana State Police.” He urged people to consider “the importance of safe decisions while driving.”
“These preventable crashes often have life altering consequences for all parties involved,” Dwight said. “Please speak to your loved ones about the importance of safe decisions while driving.”
