A Walker woman died in a two-vehicle crash in East Baton Rouge Parish early Sunday morning, and the other driver involved has been charged with vehicular homicide after a chemical breath test yielded a result over the legal limit, according to Louisiana State Police.
Authorities said Summer McKinnon, 22, was driving a 2021 Honda Accord north on LA 30 near LA 327 when a 2019 Audi A8 was being driven south on LA 30. The driver of the Audi was identified as 35-year-old Chenna Nalabolu, of Baton Rouge.
For reasons still under investigation, McKinnon crossed the median, entered the opposing lane, and struck the Audi head-on, according to State Police spokesperson Christian Reed. The crash occurred around 3 a.m. Sunday.
McKinnon, who was unrestrained at the time of the crash, was transported to a local area hospital before succumbing to her injuries upon arrival, Reed said.
Nalabolu, who was properly restrained and did not sustain any injuries, submitted to a chemical breath test and tested over the legal limit, prompting an arrest and charge of vehicular homicide, Reed said.
The crash remains under investigation.
