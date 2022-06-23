A Walker woman died in a single-vehicle accident in Lafourche Parish early Wednesday morning after she veered off the roadway and struck a utility pole, according to Louisiana State Police.
Kristen Taylor, 29, was traveling north on Louisiana Highway 308 near Amoco Road in Lockport while driving a 2010 Kia Optima. For reasons still under investigation, Taylor traveled off the roadway to the right while in a left curve and struck a utility pole, authorities said.
Despite being properly restrained, Taylor suffered severe injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital, where she later died. A toxicology sample was collected from Taylor and submitted for analysis, State Police said.
Taylor’s fatal crash is one of 23 that Troop C has investigated in 2022, with those crashes resulting in 25 deaths.
“While the cause of this crash remains under investigation, motorists should always make good decisions while operating motor vehicles,” State Police said. “Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted.”
