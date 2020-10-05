Louisiana reported less than 250 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday as hospitalizations had their largest single-day increase in more than two months, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Monday, health officials added 230 new cases to the ongoing tally, bringing the statewide total to 168,512.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 1,425 “probable” cases.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, rose by 29 overnight to 547 statewide. That’s the largest one-day jump in hospitalizations since July 22 (54).
Ventilator usage also rose on Monday, increasing by three to 71 statewide.
The statewide death toll reached 5,396, a jump of nine from Sunday. The state is also reporting 190 “probable” deaths.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 2,389,595 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 7,350 new tests, which puts Monday’s positivity rate at 3.1 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
Louisiana moved into Phase Three of its reopening plan on Sept. 11. The new order is scheduled to run through Friday, Oct. 9.
