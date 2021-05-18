Louisiana confirmed 373 new COVID-19 cases and seven new deaths Tuesday, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
Officials are also reporting an increase of 121 “probable” cases and four new “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 19 overnight to 299 statewide. Ventilator usage rose by one to 26 statewide, figures show.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting:
-- 395,153 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 71,287 “probable” cases
-- 9,537 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 963 “probable” deaths
-- 7,263,667 COVID-19 tests
-- 2,864,990 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,390,660 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed 14 new COVID-19 cases and no new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday.
Officials also reported three new “probable” cases but no new “probable” deaths.
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 10,033 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 3,518 “probable” cases
-- 184 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 22 “probable” deaths
-- 139,524 total COVID-19 tests
-- 33,348 initiated vaccine series; 29,492 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
