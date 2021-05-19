Louisiana confirmed 402 new COVID-19 cases and nine new deaths Wednesday, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
Officials are also reporting an increase of 213 “probable” cases and no new “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose for the second straight day, increasing by eight overnight to 307 statewide. Ventilator usage also increased, rising by two to 28 statewide, figures show.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting:
-- 395,555 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 71,500 “probable” cases
-- 9,546 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 963 “probable” deaths
-- 7,283,174 COVID-19 tests
-- 2,864,990 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,390,660 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed 14 new COVID-19 cases and no new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday.
Officials also reported 10 new “probable” cases but no new “probable” deaths.
As of Wednesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 10,047 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 3,528 “probable” cases
-- 184 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 22 “probable” deaths
-- 140,785 total COVID-19 tests
-- 33,348 initiated vaccine series; 29,492 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
