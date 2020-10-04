Louisiana reported nearly 880 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday as hospitalizations and ventilator usage both dropped, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Sunday, health officials added 878 new cases to the ongoing tally, bringing the statewide total to 168,294.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and Friday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 1,425 “probable” cases.
The statewide death toll increased to 5,387, a jump of 32 from Friday. The state is also reporting 190 “probable” deaths.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, dropped by 18 over the last two days to 518 statewide. Ventilator usage also fell, dropping by six to 68 statewide.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 2,382,245 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 26,221 new tests, which puts Sunday’s positivity rate at 3.3 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
Louisiana moved into Phase Three of its reopening plan on Sept. 11. The new order is scheduled to run through Friday, Oct. 9.
