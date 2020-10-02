Louisiana reported its most new cases of the novel coronavirus and deaths in two weeks on Friday, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Friday, health officials added 889 new cases to the ongoing tally, bringing the statewide total to 167,401. That’s the most new cases in a single day since Sept. 18 (979).
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 1,425 “probable” cases, an increase of 201 from last week.
The statewide death toll increased to 5,355, a jump of 26 from Thursday and the most new COVID-19 related deaths in a single day since Sept. 18 (29). The state is also reporting 190 “probable” deaths.
After dropping for two straight days, COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, rose by two to 536 statewide. Despite the slight rise in hospitalizations, ventilator usage fell by one overnight to 74 statewide.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 2,356,024 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 22,704 new tests, which puts Friday’s positivity rate at 3.9 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
Louisiana moved into Phase Three of its reopening plan on Sept. 11. The new order is scheduled to run through Friday, Oct. 9.
