Just under 20,000 more Louisiana residents have been fully-vaccinated against the novel coronavirus since the last report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The state also surpassed 400,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date.
According to the latest data, the number of administered vaccine doses reached 3,062,092, an increase of 34,172 from the last report Thursday. The state is also reporting that 1,496,945 residents have been fully-vaccinated, a rise of 19,606.
Approximately 1,676,265 Louisiana residents have initiated a vaccination series, a rise of 16,629 from the last report.
Due to technical issues, the Department of Health did not update parish vaccination data on Monday.
In other COVID-19 news, Louisiana confirmed 635 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths Monday, according to the Department of Health.
Officials are also reporting an increase of 161 “probable” cases and one “probable” death.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 13 over the weekend to 284 statewide. Ventilator usage, meanwhile, increased by six to 36 statewide, figures show.
As of Monday, the state is reporting:
-- 400,462 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 73,315 “probable” cases
-- 9,629 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 990 “probable” deaths
-- 7,508,392 COVID-19 tests
-- 3,062,092 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,496,945 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed 66 new COVID-19 cases and no new COVID-19 deaths Monday.
Officials also reported seven new “probable” cases but no new “probable” deaths.
As of Monday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 10,259 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 3,647 “probable” cases
-- 186 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 23 “probable” deaths
-- 145,622 total COVID-19 tests
-- 35,569 initiated vaccine series; 31,872 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.