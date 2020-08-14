Louisiana reported just under 1,300 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday as COVID-19 hospitalizations continued their recent descent, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Friday, health officials added 1,298 new cases to the ongoing tally, bringing the statewide total to 136,737. That’s the first time the state has reported less than 1,300 new cases in four consecutive days (not attributed to errors in reporting) since June 19-22.
The statewide death toll exceeded 4,300 on Friday, with health officials confirming 28 new COVID-19 related deaths to bring the total to 4,307. There have now been 472 deaths in the month of August. The state is also reporting 123 “probable” deaths.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, dropped by 38 overnight to reach 1,243 statewide, the fewest since July 12. Over the last 12 days, hospitalizations have fallen by 291.
Ventilator usage saw a slight increase on Friday, growing by one to 197.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 1,637,012 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 21,032 tests, which puts Friday’s rate of positivity at 6.1 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.