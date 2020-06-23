Louisiana reported more than 1,300 new cases of the novel coronavirus, its most in more than two months, as COVID-19 hospitalizations and ventilator usage continued to rise in the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Across the state, officials are now reporting a total of 51,595 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 1,356 overnight off of 17,875 new tests. It's the most new cases since early April, when the state under a stay-at-home order.
In a press release, the Department of Health said that 95 percent of the cases reported Tuesday were the result of "community spread."
The statewide COVID-19 death toll reached 3,021 fatalities on Tuesday, an increase of 17 from the previous day. The state is also reporting 113 “probable” deaths from the novel coronavirus.
On Monday, the Department of Health confirmed 39,792 “presumed” recoveries from COVID-19, approximately more than 2,775 additional recoveries from last week’s figures.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted 635,939 COVID-19 tests, either through the state lab (31,526) or commercial labs (604,413).
COVID-19 hospitalizations saw another jump on Tuesday, increasing by 16 to 646 statewide. Hospitalizations have risen by 57 in the last 48 hours. Ventilator usage also showed another increase to start the week, growing by six to 83.
In Livingston Parish, the local case count rose by 61 to reach 751 while the death toll remained at 36. The parish has reported seven deaths since June 1 and 225 new cases since June 14.
According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish has now conducted 468 tests from the state lab, the same as Monday’s figures, and 9,840 tests from commercial labs, a jump of 373.
On Monday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that the state would not be entering Phase Three of reopening the economy and would instead remain in Phase Two for an additional 28 days.
The extension will begin on June 26, the day the current order expires.
(Editor's Note: Information was changed to reflect that Tuesday's surge in new cases was the largest single-day increase since early April, not March as initially reported.)
