The state drew closer to 2 million administered doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Thursday, the state reported an additional 116,187 administered doses — surpassing 1.9 million to date — and an additional 61,591 fully-vaccinated residents. More than 17 percent of the state's population has completed a vaccination series.
Louisiana confirmed 334 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 15 new deaths on Thursday, according to the Department of Health. Officials are also reporting an increase of 202 “probable” cases and five “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by seven overnight to 347 statewide. COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have fallen in 53 of the last 66 LDH updates and by 1,722 since Jan. 8.
Ventilator usage dropped by four to 56 statewide, figures show.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting:
-- 380,386 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 65,083 “probable” cases
-- 9,308 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 853 “probable” deaths
-- 6,535,079 total COVID-19 tests
-- 1,958,640 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 782,189 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
