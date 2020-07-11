For the second straight day, Louisiana reported more than 2,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus, according to the Department of Health.
On Saturday, health officials confirmed 2,167 new COVID-19 cases to bring the total number of cases to date to 76,803.
This comes one day after the state confirmed 2,642 new cases — the most since April 2 and “the single largest daily increase not attributable to a backlog since the beginning of the outbreak in Louisiana,” according to the Department of Health.
According to health officials, 95 percent of Saturday’s new cases were the result of community spread, while 35 percent were among individuals ages 29 and younger. The collection dates for most of the new cases fall between July 3-10.
That marks the 12th time since June 23 that the state has confirmed at least 1,000 new cases in a single day — including the seventh time the state has reported at least 1,800 since July 1 — to continue the state’s recent spike in case growth.
The statewide COVID-19 death toll increased by 23 to reach 3,295 total fatalities on Saturday. The state is also reporting 108 “probable” deaths from the novel coronavirus.
COVID-19 hospitalizations continued their upward trajectory, increasing by 65 on Saturday to bring the statewide total to 1,182. Hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have increased in 20 of the last 24 LDH updates. Since June 14, they’ve gone up by 640.
Ventilator usage saw a slight decrease on Saturday, dropping by one to 121 statewide.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 924,447 COVID-19 tests either through the state lab (42,744) or commercial labs (881,703). That puts Friday’s positivity rate at 11.2 percent off of 19,199 new tests, worse than the state’s overall goal of 10 percent.
Gov. John Bel Edwards will make an announcement about Louisiana’s response to COVID-19 in a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
