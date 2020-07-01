Louisiana experienced one of the state’s largest single-day surges in new cases of the novel coronavirus to date, increasing by more than 2,000 in the latest figures from the Department of Health.
As of Wednesday, officials are now reporting a total of 60,178 COVID-19 cases, a jump of 2,083 from the previous day. That’s the fourth time since June 23 that the state has confirmed at least 1,000 new cases in a single day, continuing the state’s recent spike in new cases.
Overall, Wednesday’s increase is the third-most in a single day to date and the most since April 4 during the outbreak’s peak.
According to officials, 98 percent of Wednesday's new cases were the result of community spread, while 49 percent came among people ages 29 and younger.
The statewide COVID-19 death toll increased by 17 overnight to reach 3,130 total fatalities. The state is also reporting 108 “probable” deaths from the novel coronavirus.
The Department of Health is now reporting 43,026 “presumed” recoveries, putting the state at around 17,100 active cases.
COVID-19 hospitalizations continued their upward trajectory, rising by a staggering 18 overnight to reach 799. Hospitalizations have increased in 12 of the Department of Health’s last 15 updates. Since June 14, COVID-19 hospitalizations have risen by 257.
Ventilator usage rose by one on Wednesday to reach 84 statewide.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 752,088 COVID-19 tests either through the state lab (35,932) or commercial labs (716,156). That puts Wednesday’s positivity rate at 8 percent off of 23,577 new tests, twice as worse as Tuesday’s rate but still better than the state’s overall goal of 10 percent.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to address the media regarding COVID-19 during a press conference slated for 2:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.