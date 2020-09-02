Louisiana reported less than 1,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday as recoveries rose by more than 6,500, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Wednesday, health officials added 972 new cases to the ongoing tally, bringing the statewide total to 149,838. The state hasn’t reported more than 1,000 new cases in a single day since Aug. 14.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday's total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 896 “probable” cases.
The number of “presumed” recoveries rose by 6,514 over the last week, bringing the total thus far to 134,432. That puts the state at about 15,406 confirmed active cases, down by 1,636 from this time last week.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, dropped by 37 overnight down to 873 statewide. This comes after a rise of 29 on Tuesday. Given the recent back and forth between increases and decreases, hospitalizations have been mostly flat over the last week, falling by three since Aug. 27 (876).
Despite the drop in hospitalizations, ventilator usage rose to 132, an increase of four from Tuesday.
The statewide death toll reached 4,841, an increase of 20 from the previous day. The state is also reporting 163 “probable” deaths.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 1,903,883 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 14,058 new tests, which puts Wednesday’s positivity rate at just over 6.9 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a proclamation keeping Louisiana in Phase Two of reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. The new order is in effect until Sept. 11.
