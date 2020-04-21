The spread of the novel coronavirus has dominated headlines since March, but one couple has found their way back into the spotlight after achieving an infamous positions last fall.

Attorney General Jeff Landry, and his legal team at the state, submitted Monday documents to show intent and motive for Dennis and Cynthia Perkins committing crimes against juveniles, among others.

The pair was recently indicted on over 150 counts, including forcible rape of a juvenile, and will face trial. While both had evidence of child pornography on their cell phones, including photos of Juvenile Victim 1, as well as their computers, it was established that overall the pair had over five terabytes of child pornography data, which was discovered when the equipment was seized by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation (LBI).

The conclusion to the newest submission reads:

The evidence sought to be introduced herein is undoubtedly evidence of the defendants' lustful disposition towards children, shows a pattern of conduct, system or plan, modus operandi, as well as motive, intent, and lack of mistake or accident under La. C.E. art. 404(B) to commit all of the crimes for which Dennis and Cynthia Perkins were indicted (respectively). Furthermore, the evidence the State seeks to introduce through this notice is highly relevant for the narrative completely of the offenses for which the defendants are charged.

La. C.E. art. 404(B) states that character evidence is generally not admissible as evidence in either a civil or criminal trial to prove intent, with exceptions. However, the article does allow for introduction of evidence of other crimes, wrongs, or acts to prove motive, opportunity, intent, preparation, plan, knowledge, identity, and absence of mistake or accident, provided there is reasonable notice before trial, and as long as the evidence is pertinent.

The AG seeks to establish that the events cited in the pair's indictment was neither an accident, or a limited pattern of behavior.

The Louisiana Attorney General cited 17 specific instances, some of which were not discussed or listed in initial filings, to establish a consistent lifestyle between Dennis and Cynthia Perkins. The News is listing the top line of the 17 other crimes, wrongs, and bad acts. If you choose to read them, in detail, please see the PDF at the bottom of the story.

1) Dennis and Cynthia Perkins had previously acted out a fantasy of having sex with Juvenile Victim 1, as seen on video tape

2) Investigators discovered evidence on Cynthia Perkins' phone describing what an adult female and adult male would do to Juvenile Victim 1, sexually

3) Juvenile Victim 1 described a series of ongoing, physical abuses enacted by Cynthia Perkins including slapping, hitting, and slamming

4) Louisiana Bureau of Investigation discovered search history on Dennis Perkins' computer for child sexual abuse and child pornography

5) LBI discovered Photoshopped images of children in every day activities with Dennis Perkins superimposed onto them, usually while Perkins was nude

6) A video was discovered of Dennis Perkins requiring Juvenile Victim 1 to perform acts on a banana in front of a dog

7) Photos were discovered of Juvenile Victim 2, of which the juvenile was unaware she was being photographed, that were taken of the victim's genital area

8) A woman, formerly in a relationship with Dennis Perkins, suggested that he had a 'spy watch' which would be used to film unsuspecting victims in the bathroom

9) Livingston Parish Sheriff's Deputy Carl Coxe informed LBI that, during extraction of an old external hard drive from the office of Dennis Perkins, it was discovered that a DVD-R existed containing voyeuristic video footage of a juvenile female

10) A two-part video was discovered of two unidentified, juvenile females shown sleeping face down on a bed while Dennis Perkins pleasures himself and films it

11) Another video is discovered of Dennis Perkins performing the same night time act with an unidentified, sleeping juvenile female

12) Body camera footage of an August 17, 2012 traffic stop was discovered by LBI forensic examiners, showing Dennis Perkins utilizing his equipment to film the private parts of a woman while she reaches around her car, searching for her license

13) Videos were discovered by LBI showing Cynthia Perkins performing fellatio on Dennis Perkins on a public airplane flight

14) Dennis Perkins applied for employment in the Baton Rouge Police Department in 1998. Evidence shows that he was denied employment due to several issues, including - touching his wife's breasts in public; having a relationship with a 13 year old when he was 18; exposing his genitals for beads at Mardi Gras; creating a fake credit card number to "see if it worked."

He also admitted to previously paying for sexual intercourse.

The board was unanimous in recommending that the BRPD not hire Perkins.

15) LBI investigators confiscated sleep-inducing drugs during an October search of the Perkins' home, including - methocarbomal, cyclobenaprine, oxycodone-acetaminophen, Dipheydramine HCI 25mg, Belsomra, Promethazine DM, Acetaminphone/COD Elixier, Capron DM, and Dytan-DM. Correspondence between Dennis and Cynthia Perkins was discovered, wherein the two discussed sleeping those drugs into the drink of another female.

16) Statements from Adult Victim 1 (Counts 10 and 11 and 87 and 88 of the indictment) and from a friend of Adult Victim 1 show pattern behavior of Dennis and Cynthia Perkins, inviting individuals over. Adult Victim 1 explained that, one night in 2018, she fell asleep without remembering anything. Upon waking up, Cynthia Perkins said 'she took care of her.' A similar series of events took place in 2019.

17) Obstruction - Dennis Perkins disposed of his Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office issued cell phone into Toledo Bend Lake upon learning that officers were en route to arrest him.

Be warned that the Attorney General listed all details, including lewd descriptions, of the acts. The material is not meant for children under the age of 18, and may be disturbing to some - please read at your own risk.