State treasurer John Schroder is running for governor, according to a revamped campaign website.
Schroder becomes the second high-profile candidate to throw his name in the upcoming gubernatorial race to replace term-limited Gov. John Bel Edwards.
The website for Schroder’s campaign was updated on Monday, Jan. 9, to reflect the gubernatorial run and request campaign donations from the public. He also sent a message to supporters announcing his bid.
"As a friend and loyal supporter I want you to be among the first to know the decision Ellie (Schroder’s wife) and I have made for our future and the future of the great state of Louisiana,” he said in the message.
“God willing, I will be your next governor.”
Schroder, a Republican from Covington, made his announcement roughly nine months before the election. According to the email to his supporters, Schroder will officially launch his campaign at the Fleur De Lis Event Center in Mandeville on Thursday, Feb. 9.
“This campaign is not going to be an easy one,” Schroder said. “We expect a crowded field and know we will have to buck the entrenched political establishment to win, but it is a fight worth fighting for the future of Louisiana.”
Schroder was elected treasurer in 2017 to fulfill the remaining term for outgoing treasurer John Kennedy after his election to the U.S. Senate. Schroder was re-elected to a full term in 2019.
Prior to serving as treasurer, Schroder spent more than nine years in the House of Representatives, representing District 77 from 2008 to 2017. He resigned from the House at the end of the 2017 legislative session to run for state treasurer.
Schroder is a former narcotics detective who also served as a CID special agent in the U.S. Army. For the past 30 years, he has worked alongside his wife in various businesses, most notably in real estate, homebuilding, and development, according to his website.
A graduate of East Jefferson High School and Southeastern Louisiana University, Schroder is a husband of 37 years and father of two.
In his message to supporters, Schroder said he wants to “build faith in government through transparency and accountability.”
“We have suffered long enough for our reputation as a politically corrupt, crime ridden, unhealthy and uneducated state,” he said.
With Schroder’s announcement, this year’s governor’s race is starting to take shape. Attorney General Jeff Landry, who has already received an endorsement from Louisiana’s Republican Party’s executive committee, was the first candidate to publicly announce a campaign, which he did in a video in October.
Last week, Kennedy, who many believed was the frontrunner for the job, told supporters he planned to remain in Washington, D.C. and not run for governor. Last fall, Kennedy stormed to an easy victory for his second six-year term in the Senate.
Fellow U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy was considering a run but announced in November he wouldn’t run for governor.
Qualifying for the fall election is Aug. 8-10, followed by the gubernatorial primary Oct. 14. A possible runoff will be Nov. 18.
