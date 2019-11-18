It was a rough day for the State of Louisiana's IT department.
And a strange day for anyone trying to utilize state services.
According to reports, state computers starting experiencing trouble early this morning. Just a few hours later, they went down and the state's IT department discovered ransomware within the system.
"Today, we activated the state's cybersecurity team in response to an attempted ransomware attack that is affecting some state servers," Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a release. "The Office of Technology Services identified a cybersecurity threat that affected some, but not all state servers."
Ransomware is used to block access to certain pieces of software or data within a system until a payment of some sort is made to the attacker. According to the Division of Administration (DoA), Louisiana's systems were shut down as an 'aggressive means' to stop the attack.
While some systems were restored by Monday afternoon, both the Governor and DoA reported that it could be several days until all systems are back and functioning.
There was no supposed loss of personal data, the Governor said.
Louisiana State Police and several federal agencies are investigating this attempted ransomware attack, Gov. Edwards added.
In a surprise twist on the day's events, the home of Richard Howze - Louisiana's Chief Technology Officer - caught fire in the late afternoon hours. The incident is under investigation, but officers believe it was unintentional.
