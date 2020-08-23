State offices in 35 south Louisiana parishes will be closed on Monday, Aug. 24, due to the threat of severe weather from two named storms this week, according to Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne.
The announcement comes as Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura are predicted to make landfall within 48 to 72 hours of each other, starting on Monday.
Livingston Parish is included in the list, which also includes the following parishes: Acadia, Allen, Ascension, Assumption, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Evangeline, Iberia, Iberville, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lafourche, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Vermilion, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana.
The office closure applies to all nonessential employees who work in the affected parishes, including those authorized to work from home due to COVID-19, Dardenne said. These employees are not to perform any services during the office closure unless directed to do so by supervisory personnel.
Employees in areas under evacuation orders should seek further guidance from their supervisors.
All agency heads are responsible for determining those essential personnel who should remain on duty, report for duty or those who should report to alternate work sites as necessary, Dardenne said in a statement. Officials will continue to monitor conditions throughout the state, and the announcement may be updated.
State employees should be aware of the following phone numbers to call, which will be updated: 1-800-360-9660 or (225) 342-0498.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.