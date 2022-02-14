A statewide burn ban will go into effect Tuesday morning due to “concerning dry conditions” in the coming days, the State Fire Marshal’s Office has announced.
The burn ban will go into effect at 8 a.m. Tuesday and remain in effect “until rescinded,” State Fire Marshal Butch Browning said in a statement.
It was issued jointly by Browning and Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain “due to the extremely dry conditions statewide and the overwhelming emergency responses recorded by local fire officials.”
The ban will not apply to prescribed burns by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry, by those trained and certified by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry, or by those who conduct prescribed burning as a “generally accepted agriculture practice” as defined by the Louisiana Right to Farm Law, Browning said.
Violation of this order could result in criminal and/or civil penalties, Browning said.
