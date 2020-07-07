Louisiana reported around 2,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday and exceeded 1,000 hospitalizations for the first time in 49 days, according to the latest from the Department of Health.
As of Tuesday, health officials are now reporting a total of 68,263 COVID-19 cases, a jump of 1,936 from the previous day. That’s the eighth time since June 23 that the state has confirmed at least 1,000 new cases in a single day, continuing the state’s recent spike in case growth.
According to the Department of Health, 87 percent of the new cases reported to the state Tuesday were the result of community spread, while 35 percent were among people ages 29 and younger.
The statewide COVID-19 death toll increased by 23 to reach 3,211 total fatalities on Tuesday. The state is also reporting 108 “probable” deaths from the novel coronavirus.
COVID-19 hospitalizations continued their sharp rise, increasing by 61 overnight to reach 1,025. That marks the first time since May 19 that hospitalizations were over 1,000 statewide.
Overall, COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased in 17 of the Department of Health’s last 20 updates. Since June 14, they’ve gone up by 483.
Ventilator usage remained at 109 statewide on Tuesday.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 847,598 COVID-19 tests either through the state lab (39,588) or commercial labs (808,010). That puts Tuesday’s positivity rate at 5.7 percent off of 33,953 new tests, better than the state’s overall goal of 10 percent.
(Editor's Note: The Louisiana Department of Health removed 104 duplicate and out of state tests from the database between Monday and Tuesday. While the overall case count appeared to increase by 1,936, the actual increase was 2,040.)
