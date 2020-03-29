Louisiana residents had a brief pause for excitement Sunday, when reports of new cases of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, were smaller than days previous.

Across the state, the death toll from the novel coronavirus reached 151, up by 14 from the previous day, according to the Department of Health. Due to the growth, the governor expects the state's battle against COVID-19 to last "for awhile."

However, Gov. John Bel Edwards urged residents not to celebrate too soon. It is his belief that a backlog of tests from the previous week had been released, and to be vigilant with regard to the numbers that are released Monday and Tuesday.

The governor also became tense when discussing reports of large gatherings that go against his 'stay at home' order.

"To go out and live as if everything is normal is the height of selfishness," the governor said.

The 'stay at home' order issued by the governor was to expire, initially, on Apr. 13. The governor said with the continued case and death growth, as well as reports of large gatherings, Louisiana residents should not be surprised if that date is extended.

"Information on the ground, as well as modeling, may cause that date to be extended," the governor said Sunday, "I have a briefing with healthcare experts (Sunday) afternoon to get a better idea of what we're facing."

The governor said that his administration would not be enforcing these measures specifically with consequences, although local law enforcement may choose to do so.

Gov. Edwards did deliver good news in that the date in which New Orleans is expected to run out of ventilators has been moved back to Apr. 4, which was originally Apr. 2. The expected date New Orleans, or Department of Health Region 1, will run out of beds was pushed back to Apr. 10, from Apr. 7.

Currently, the state has received 192 ventilators, which have been distributed. The state expects to receive 400 more from private vendors in the coming weeks, but has received none from the federal stockpile.

The state has, roughly, 1,200 ventilators in their own emergency stockpile.

380 of the 1,127 COVID-19 patients are currently on ventilators.

But, the governor continues to implore residents to practice the mitigation measures and social distancing to "flatten the curve," so that these hospitals will not be overwhelmed.

The stay at home order still allows residents to:

Go to grocery or warehouse stores Pickup food from restaurants Go to pharmacies Go to the doctor's office, should the doctor allow it

You can also:

Care for or support a friend or family member Take a walk, ride your bike, hike, jog and be in nature for exercise - just keep at least six feet between you and others Walk your pets and take them to veterinarian if necessary Help someone to get necessary supplies Receive deliveries from any business which delivers

The governor's office says you should not:

Go to work unless you are providing essential services defined by this order Visit friends and family if there is no urgent need Maintain less than 6 feet of distance from others when you go out Visited loved ones in the hospital, nursing home, skilled nursing facility or other residential care facility

Only go out for essential services

Stay six feet away or more from others

Don't gather in groups of 10 or more

The governor wanted to emphasize that these measures weren't "quarantine" - residents could still utilize essential services and would not be restricted to home at all times.

Good practices for social distancing and hygiene include:

Wash hands for 20 seconds or more

Sneeze and cough into a tissue or elbow

Disinfect common surfaces

Those who are essential must go to work, but individuals who can work from home are asked to do so. Businesses should limit their interaction with the public as much as possible.

The Governor updated his public health emergency proclamation to include the following: