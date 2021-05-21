A man accused of killing his stepfather in Denham Springs earlier this month has been ruled “incompetent” by an Orleans Parish court, according to online records.
Trace Pigott, 28, was the subject of a mental competency hearing in New Orleans on Wednesday, less than two weeks after he allegedly shot to death his stepfather, Jason Baglio, a popular Elvis Presley impersonator.
Dr. Janet Johnson of the Tulane Sanity Commission testified during the hearing, which concluded with Pigott being ruled “incompetent.” The court then ordered Pigott be placed in custody of the Department of Health and maintained in the Eastern Louisiana Mental Health System in Jackson, Louisiana, online records show.
A mental status hearing has been scheduled for August, according to online records.
No motive has yet been released for the killing, which occurred in the 25,000 stretch of Homestead Drive around 3:30 a.m. May 8. According to the original report from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Baglio was shot “multiple times” and was found dead when deputies arrived on scene.
After the killing, Trace Pigott and his father, 53-year-old Tommy Ray Pigott, fled the scene and were later captured separately by authorities in New Orleans over the next two days.
Tommy Ray Pigott, who faces one count of principal to second degree murder, was transferred to the Livingston Parish Detention Center last week while his son remained in custody in Orleans Prison.
In Livingston Parish, Trace Pigott faces one count of second-degree murder, which carries a mandatory sentence of life without parole.
Orleans Parish authorities also charged him with illegally carrying weapons, possession of a firearm or weapon by a felon, illegally carrying weapons with CDS, and possession of buprenorphine.
Trace Pigott was transferred to the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Friday, according to online booking records. His bond was set at $150,000.
Few other details have been released about the crime that took the life of Baglio, a popular Elvis Presley tribute artist in southeast Louisiana. A native of Independence, Baglio became known around southeast Louisiana for bringing the “King of Rock n’ Roll” to restaurants, bars, casinos, clubs, retirement homes, and Council on Aging facilities.
Baglio was a fan favorite at the Livingston Council on Aging, where he had recently started working as head chef and helped build the organization’s new on-site kitchen.
